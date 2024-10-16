Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 3.50% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26.

