Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.