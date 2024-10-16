Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -631.58%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.