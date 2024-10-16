Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

