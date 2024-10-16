Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.08 and a 200-day moving average of $554.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

