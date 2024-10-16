Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

