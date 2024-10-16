Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $472,909,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

