Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $176.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

