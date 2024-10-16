Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

WBS stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

