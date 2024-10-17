1,000 Shares in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 25,135.5% in the first quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 152,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,391,000.

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FRDM stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

