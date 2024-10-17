1,000 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

