11,487 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,806 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

