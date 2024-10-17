11,671 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

