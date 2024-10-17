1,876 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 185.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

