210 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

