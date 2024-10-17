2,429 Shares in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,120,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

POWA stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

