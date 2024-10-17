2,503 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CARR opened at $81.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

