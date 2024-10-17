3,768 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 168,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWX stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

