3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,029.18 ($39.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,351 ($43.76). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,326 ($43.43), with a volume of 927,389 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on III. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.62) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3i Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,246 ($42.39) to GBX 3,192 ($41.68) in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,148 ($41.11).

3i Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,029.18. The firm has a market cap of £32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 837.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

In other 3i Group news, insider Peter McKellar bought 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,113 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £16,872.46 ($22,032.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 551 shares of company stock worth $1,716,495. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

