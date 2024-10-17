5,208 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.