8,125 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,178 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,266,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,490,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 419,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 338,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.