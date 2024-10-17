98 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $414.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $424.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

