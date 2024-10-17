AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDTVF opened at $31.26 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

