Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.49 and traded as high as C$18.15. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 4,102 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.49.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0095345 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

