Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 171 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 13,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,738,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,587,576,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 312,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.12 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $324.39 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

