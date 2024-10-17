Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

ABOS stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 17.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

