Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Adient were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 85.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 70,611 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 86.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 525,280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1,922.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 141,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 10.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

