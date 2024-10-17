Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.70.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$20.47.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Air Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.