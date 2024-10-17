Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,447 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

