Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Akso Health Group Price Performance
Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Akso Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Akso Health Group Company Profile
