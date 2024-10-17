Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,705 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 83,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.