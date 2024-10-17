Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,361,837.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.