Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$32.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.03.

TSE:ALS opened at C$26.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

