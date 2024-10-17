Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

