Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 79.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 279,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,028. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,028. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

