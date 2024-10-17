Analyzing Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) & Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Clever Leaves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$6.04 million N/A N/A Clever Leaves $17.42 million 0.00 -$17.90 million ($11.31) N/A

This table compares Synaptogenix and Clever Leaves”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synaptogenix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clever Leaves.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptogenix and Clever Leaves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptogenix currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.96%.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptogenix and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -7.45% -5.65% Clever Leaves N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clever Leaves beats Synaptogenix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptogenix

(Get Free Report)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Free Report)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment cultivates, extracts, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes cannabinoid products comprising cannabis flowers, cannabidiol isolates, full spectrum and standardized extracts, and dry smokable flowers internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment formulates, manufactures, markets, sells, distributes, and commercializes nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. It also produces extracted products, including isolates, crude oil extracts, and oral solutions; and tetrahydrocannabinol flowers. The company serves retail distributors, pharmaceutical and cannabis companies, and pharmacies. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Tocancipá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.