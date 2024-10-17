AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 427,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 668,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLDX opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.