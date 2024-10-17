AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 107,966 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth $1,424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.64. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $19.80.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

(Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.