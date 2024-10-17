AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,149 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $325.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

