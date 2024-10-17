AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,166 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

