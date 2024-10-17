AQR Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -70.50%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

