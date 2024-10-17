AQR Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,384,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

