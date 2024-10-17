AQR Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,525 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

ARCT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

