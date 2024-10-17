AQR Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 897.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $116,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $194,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

