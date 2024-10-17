AQR Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERA. Scotiabank began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,239.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,239.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,156 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

