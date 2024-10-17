AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

