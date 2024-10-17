AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

