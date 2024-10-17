AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.44 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.