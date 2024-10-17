AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,301 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after buying an additional 972,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Stellantis by 329.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Stellantis by 63.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after purchasing an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stellantis by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

