AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,315 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 542.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 31.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at $289,510.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $486.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 24,778.97% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALT. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

